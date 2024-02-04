1 shot, killed on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS— One person was shot and killed on Indy's north side early Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 9300 block of Ditch Road on a report of a person shot around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a vehicle with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident idsasked to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.