INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of 39th street.

When officers arrived they located a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was was pronounced deceased.

IMPD has responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

