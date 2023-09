INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3600 block of E. 38th Street on reports of a person shot at around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was originally reported to be in critical condition. However, police later announced they had died.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.