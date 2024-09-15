1 shot, killed on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been killed in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 7600 block of Beverly Hills Drive on reports of a person shot at around 7 p.m. This is located near Georgetown Road and W 79th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines