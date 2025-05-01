1 shot, killed on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the south side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Madison Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died, police said.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Katie Gourley at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Katie.Gourley@indy.gov.