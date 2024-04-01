Watch Now
1 shot, killed on southwest side of Indianapolis

Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 01, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the southwest side of Indianapolis Monday evening, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1300 block of Kappes St. on a report of a person shot after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

At this time, IMPD is asking the public to avoid the area near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue due to an active investigation.

Check back for updates.

