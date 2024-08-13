2 dead, 2 teenagers injured during domestic disturbance on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a domestic disturbance that left two people dead and two teenagers injured on Indy's south side on Monday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon in the 600 block of Waterson Way Circle around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from a residence. Police said dispatch was still on the phone with the caller at this time.

Officers made entry into the residence and an adult male and adult female that were deceased on scene.

Two teenagers were transported to the hospital with injuries, one being critical and the other stable.

IMPD believes the incident was a domestic disturbance that turned into a murder-suicide. The two people who were found dead were likely the father and mother.

"First and foremost I want to think about these teenagers," IMPD public information officer Tommy Thompson said. "This is just tragic for them. It's horrific for the community and it's not something anyone would expect."

The father, is believed to be a former reserved officer. IMPD did not specify which department he worked for and said additional information will be provided on Tuesday.

Police said a firearm was located on the scene.

IMPD is asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is still active.

