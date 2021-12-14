Watch
10-year-old boy wounded by gunshot while sleeping in his own bed

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
A 10-year-old was injured after he was shot while sleeping at the Amber Woods Apartments on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Dec 14, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot while sleeping in his own bed late Monday on the city's northeast side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting just before midnight at the Amber Woods Apartments in the 3500 block of North Mitthoeffer Road.

Investigators said the bullet was fired from outside the apartment.

Medics transported the boy to an area hospital and he is expected to survive, according to IMPD.

Police are working to learn if the family’s apartment was targeted.

IMPD has not released information about a possible suspect.

