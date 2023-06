INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a child was accidentally shot on the southeast side of Indianapolis Friday night.

IMPD officers responded to the 4900 block of South Post Road on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a child suffering from a gunshot injury.

IMPD says this incident was accidental.

The 10-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story.