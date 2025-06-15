12 shot, one dead in Elkhart mass shooting

ELKHART — According to ABC affiliate ABC 57, the Elkhart Police Department has confirmed that at least 12 people were injured following a mass shooting early Sunday morning. One of those injured has been pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities say officers responded to the scene in the 300 Block of West Garfield Avenue just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials have indicated that some of those injured have since been treated and released from local hospitals.

Investigators believe that multiple individuals may have discharged firearms during the incident.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event.

This is a developing story.