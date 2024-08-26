12-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Richmond

INDIANAPOLIS — A 12-year-old faces multiple charges after their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in Richmond last weekend.

According to Richmond police, the 12-year-old was apprehended over the weekend after investigation linked them to a recent armed carjacking in the area.

“This case underscores the invaluable role our community plays in keeping Richmond safe," Chief Kyle Weatherly said. "The anonymous tip we received was crucial in bringing this case to a swift resolution. I also want to commend Detective Paul Hutchison and our Investigative Services Division for their tireless work. Juvenile cases like this highlight the importance of identifying at-risk youth early and providing them with the guidance and resources they need to pursue a path free from crime. Together, we can create a safer future for all.”

Due to the age of the suspect, Richmond PD decided to withhold all other identifying information.

