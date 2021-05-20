12-year-old boy critical after shots fired into home on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 12-year-old boy was critically injured after someone fired gunshots into his home early Thursday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue, near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said.

The boy was inside his home when someone fired shots from the outside, Burris said. Medics transported him to Riley Children's Hospital in critical condition.

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler A 12-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Burris said no arrests have been made and police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"Everybody in the area, and I say everybody because maybe you were up watching TV, maybe you were driving through the area, maybe you really don't know what you saw, but it could help us solve this case," Burris said.

"So that's why we are encouraging people to come forward with that information so that we can know and gather the facts about what actually occurred before that 12-year-old was shot."

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

WRTV photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.