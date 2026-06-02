12-year-old boy shot in the head in Logansport

LOGANSPORT — A 12-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Logansport.

According to Logansport Police, the department received calls about the shooting at approximately 2:20 a.m. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of East Broadway, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation found the juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police have not released additional information about the circumstances or potential suspects.

Cass County EMS, Logansport Fire, and Parkview Medical assisted police at the scene.