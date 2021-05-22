12-year-old boy wounded in east side shooting Thursday dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Day'Shawn Bills, a 12-year-old boy who was critically wounded when he was struck by a stray bullet while he played video games Thursday morning at his grandparent's house, has died, his family confirmed.

He was struck by a bullet while he was playing video games with family in his grandmother's living room. It was around 3:30 a.m. near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue when the stray bullets came into the living room.

Bills was a seventh-grader at Arlington Middle School.

"My nephew was hit in the back of the head. It’s just senseless. He was 12 years old,” Ricky Williams, Day'Shawn’s uncle told WRTV. "And, I want to say this to the one that did it: You are going to be found. And when you do, we forgive you because we are a Christian family. We forgive you, but we won't forget it."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

