12-year-old dies following accidental shooting in Cumberland home

CUMBERLAND — A 12-year-old boy was killed in what police believe was an accidental shooting in Cumberland early Friday morning.

According to the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11500 block of Dunshire Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 12-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical services quickly transported the juvenile to a nearby hospital in the Indianapolis area.

Despite the swift response, the CMPD has confirmed that the young victim has since passed away.

Investigators from the CMPD are actively working on the case and have spoken with several witnesses who were present in the residence at the time of the shooting.

Preliminary reports suggest that the incident appears to be an accidental shooting, involving a firearm that was easily accessible to multiple juveniles.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has been notified and is aware of the situation, though no formal charges have been presented at this time.