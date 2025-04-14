12-year-old girl charged for allegedly bringing razor blade to Southport school, injuring student

INDIANAPOLIS — A 12-year-old girl is facing felony charges for allegedly bringing a razor blade to Southport Sixth Grade Academy and injuring another student.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that the girl has been charged with Criminal Recklessness and Possession of a Knife on School Property, both level 6 felonies.

Perry Township Schools issued a statement confirming that a student brought a razor blade to school, resulting in a cut on another student's forearm. The injured student received immediate attention and was taken to a doctor by their parents.

The school also clarified details about the incident. "It has been widely shared that the student tried to cut another student's dreadlocks. That information is incorrect. None of the students involved had dreadlocks," a school spokesperson said.

The school sent the statement below to families and staff:

“This morning, a student brought a razor blade to school, and another student was cut on the forearm. The victim received immediate attention from staff and was later released to their parents, who took the child for medical treatment. While it appears the razor blade was not brought with malicious intent, actions in schools have consequences, particularly when they result in injury. The Perry Township Schools Police are actively involved, and a report has been submitted to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.”

Parents were encouraged to talk to their children about following school rules and ensuring prohibited items are not brought to school. Concerns can be reported via the See Something Say Something tipline at 317-789-3905 or on their website.

This case has been filed in Juvenile Court.