12-year-old pregnant, 18-year-old Muncie man arrested for molestation

MUNCIE — An 18-year-old man from Muncie faces charges of child molestation, fondling and possession of child pornography after a 12-year-old girl told police of their relationship and her pregnancy.

According to court documents, the 12-year-old girl told police she was 6-8 weeks pregnant after she contacted police about an incident that occurred at a friend’s home that led her to becoming intoxicated and possibly raped.

When conducting a search of the girl's phone, detectives found several images and messages between her and Michael Johnson Jr.

Johnson was contacted and admitted to police that he and the girl had been in a relationship since September 2022.

Detectives found multiple photos that depicted Johnson and the girl nude in Johnson's phone.

He is currently jailed in Delaware County.