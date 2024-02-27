12-year-old steals Kia, leads Terre Haute police on high-speed pursuit

TERRE HAUTE — A 12-year-old boy is in custody after police say he stole a car and led them on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers witnessed two cars driving northbound on 7th Street near Hulman Street at high speeds. The cars were traveling at such a high speed they went airborne as they crossed the intersection, according to police.

After attempting to stop one of the vehicles — a black Kia Optima — police were led on a pursuit until the car suffered a mechanical failure.

Officers were able to apprehend the driver of the car who turned out to be a 12-year-old.

The boy was taken into custody on preliminary charges of Auto Theft and Resisting Law Enforcement.