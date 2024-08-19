12-year-veteran IMPD officer arrested for child exploitation

INDIANAPOLIS — A 12-year-veteran IMPD sergeant has been arrested for child exploitation.

*Per WRTV Policy, the suspect's name will not be used until they are formally charged.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the sergeant was arrested for 12 counts f child exploitation, all level four felonies.

Earlier this month, an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detective received a cyber tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The organization alerts law enforcement to material uploaded or downloaded of sexually exploited children on the internet.

ICAC detectives received evidence that an IP address came back to a personal home router with the same name as a current IMPD officer.

Additional evidence from search warrants confirmed the alleged suspect was an IMPD officer.

On Monday, Aug. 19, the officer was taken into custody and arrested.

" I am profoundly shocked and disturbed by the allegations involving an IMPD officer. His alleged actions constitute a betrayal of the sacred oath we take to protect and serve our community. These actions do not reflect the character of the brave men and women who serve Indianapolis with integrity and dedication every day," stated IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

“The exploitation of children through pornography is an unimaginable crime that inflicts lasting harm on our most vulnerable. I commend the unwavering dedication of our detectives in the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. Their efforts in investigating, prosecuting, and formulating responses to these heinous crimes ensure that those who prey on children are held accountable,” added Chief Bailey.

Chief Bailey suspended the officer from the department pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

If you or someone you know is a victim of exploitation, please report it immediately to cybertipline.org to help protect children and ensure swift action is taken.