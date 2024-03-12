13-year-old arrested in Marion after fatal gas station shooting

MARION — A 13-year-old has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Marion on Monday.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a 13-year-old is in custody following a deadly shooting just before 8 p.m. at the Circle K in the 900 block of East Bradford Street.

Following dispatch to the location, officers located 24-year-old Byron Otis Dennis Jr., 24, with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.

Utilizing surveillance at the convenience store, Marion Police pinpointed a suspect and later took them into custody at their residence in the 500 block of E. Highland Avenue.

The teen is preliminarily charged with robbery and murder.