13-year-old attempts to rob woman with airsoft gun on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 13-year-old for an attempted armed robbery on the north side of Indianapolis last week.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Dec. 7., officers responded to the 3900 block of N. Meridian Street for an armed robbery call.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, who stated that a young, teenage male wearing a black hoodie pointed a handgun at her and said "Give me your wallet and give me your phone."Frightened, the victim told the male she did not have anything. The male then took off running.

Police said officers began searching the area and found a male matching the suspect's description just a few blocks away. Police detained the suspect and found the gun that the victim described. It was later determined to be an airsoft gun.

The juvenile was arrested for armed robbery and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.