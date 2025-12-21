13-year-old dead, 4 others injured in fatal crash near Richmond

RICHMOND — A 13-year-old is dead and 4 others are injured after a car crash in a reported stolen car on Greenmount Pike near the Indiana-Ohio state line and Richmond.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the investigation shows that early Saturday morning the driver failed to navigate a curve as State Line Road transitions to Greenmount Pike.

The car then slid off the road and crashed into several trees.

Deputies say 5 people were inside the car when it crashed.

A 13-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two rear-seat passengers, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old, were airlifted to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Another rear-seat 17-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital.

The 17-year-old driver sustained only minor injuries.

Deputies say the car had been reported stolen to the Richmond Police Department on Thursday evening.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

