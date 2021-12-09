Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

13-year-old girl arrested for threat against Riverdale Junior High School

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 13:04:45-05

FISHERS — A 13-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly made a threat against a junior high school in Hamilton County, according to the Fishers Police Department.

The girl faces a felony intimidation charge for the alleged verbal threat against Riverdale Junior High School, Sgt. Thomas Weger said.

The Fishers Police Department and officials from Hamilton Southeastern Schools were notified of the situation Wednesday afternoon.

Fishers Police School Resource Officers and HSE Schools determined no credible threat existed and found the girl who allegedly made the threat.

Police arrested the girl and released her back to her parents, Weger said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here to donate!