13-year-old victim shot, critically injured in Greenwood, 13-year-old suspect arrested for attempted murder

GREENWOOD — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Greenwood early Sunday morning.

Greenwood Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Crescent Drive on reports of an attempted suicide at 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year-old male suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to Riley Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

According to police, at the time of the shooting, five other juveniles who were known to the victim were present. All six juveniles were playing with a gun.

At one point, one of the juveniles, identified as another 13-year-old, pointed the gun at the victim and shot him, police say. The five juveniles fled the scene and 20 minutes later, the suspect called 911 and reported there was an attempted suicide at the home.

The suspect has been arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. He is currently being held at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Facility.