14-year-old arrested after being found with gun at Edgewood Junior High School

ELLETTSVILLE — A Richland-Bean Blossom student was arrested after a gun was found during a search Thursday at Edgewood Junior High School.

Police say a student reported to school officials that another student had a gun.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured.

The district sent the following message to families:

Edgewood Families,



This morning December 8th, 2022 an RBB student reported that they thought a junior high student had a gun in their possession on the way to school. Our School Resource Officers, Administrators, and staff were able to immediately respond to the situation and ensure the safety of all our staff and students. A gun was recovered during a search of the student by our SROs and Administrators. There is no active threat to our students and staff.



We cannot stress enough how important it is for our staff, students, and community to immediately say something if they see something as it results in us having a safer environment for all students and staff. We are thankful that the student who saw something immediately reported it!



The safety of our students and staff is always a priority. We appreciate your partnership in providing a safe environment!



Dr. Jerry Sanders, superintendent

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lieutenant Zach Michael of the Ellettsville Police Department at 812-876-2270.

