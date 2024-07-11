14-year-old arrested after leading IMPD on a chase early Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after leading police on a chase early Thursday morning.

“It's parent’s responsibility to know where your kids are at all times of the day,” IMPD Sgt. Anthony Patterson told WRTV.

WRTV

The teen crashed into a pole near 34th Street and Sherman Drive. Officers on scene told WRTV that a gun was also found.

WRTV

Police believe it started near 29 and Rural Streets as a shots fired incident.

“We ask that you reach out and talk to them," Sgt. Patterson said. "Make sure they are still at home, make sure they have activities to do so you are aware of the things that are going on."

WRTV

Thursday’s incident is one of the latest examples of teens involved in violent crime in the city of Indianapolis.

“14 years. I got young kids myself, it’s just crazy,” Anthony Marks said.

WRTV

Marks lives near the area where the shots fired incident took place. He says his daughters heard the sound of gunfire.

“I couldn’t imagine it. I’ve been shot before and they just shooting guns, it’s just crazy,” Marks said.