14-year-old arrested for armed carjacking on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been arrested after a Monday afternoon armed carjacking on Indy's southeast side.

According to IMPD, a 14-year-old was taken into custody after an investigation found him to be the suspect in an armed carjacking in the 7700 block of Sebastian Place. This is southeast of the Marion County Fairgrounds.

Officres were called to the area around 2:30 p.m. after a victim says their cell phone, cash and car were taken from them at gunpoint by two people in masks.

The car was later spotted around 6 p.m. by officers in the 7700 block of Blue Willow Drive.

The suspect inside the vehicle fled before stopping in a cornfield south of E. Raymond Street, according to police.

After a short foot pursuit, the 14-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of the victim’s cell phone and cash. He was arrested for robbery and reckless driving.

“I would ask that parents and community guardians be curious about what their young people are doing," IMPD Deputy Chief Terry said. "Juveniles engaging in reckless and unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.”

The second suspect was not in the vehicle when it was located by officers.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.