14-year-old charged in fatal shooting of teen in southern Indiana

SALEM — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old in southern Indiana on Sunday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident happened at a home on East Oak Drive in Salem around 7:10 p.m. Salem, in Washington County, is about an hour and 40 minutes south of downtown Indianapolis.

When Salem Police Department officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Salem PD requested assistance from the Indiana State Police, who later took the teenage suspect into custody.

The suspect now faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide. He is being held at the Allen County Juvenile Center in Fort Wayne as of Monday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified the 14-year-old victim. ISP says an autopsy wad performed Monday.