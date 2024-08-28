14-year-old dead, another critically injured after police chase in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — A 14-year-old is dead and another is in critical condition following a police chase in Clinton County on Tuesday.

According to state police, Frankfort police responded to a reckless driving call just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday on State Road 28.

When officers attempted to stop the driver of the 2004 Dodge Durango, they sped away, according to ISP.

The pursuit of the vehicle continued east of State Road 28 until the driver lost control near County Road 250 East.

On Wednesday, Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker confirmed the driver and passenger of the car were 14 years old.

One of the two inside the vehicle died at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

"First, we are keeping the juveniles, their families and first responders in our thoughts and prayers," the Frankfort PD posted to social media. "We are saddened by the loss that occurred during this tragedy. Second, I have asked the Indiana State Police to conduct the crash investigation to be fully transparent on the cause and manner of the crash."

