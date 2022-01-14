14 years ago: Hovey Street murders shocked Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been 14 years since one of the most ghastly killings in Indianapolis history.

On Jan. 14, 2008, two men who thought they would find money and 50 pounds of marijuana broke into a house in the 3200 block of Hovey Street on the city’s northeast side.

Two 24-year-old women, Gina Hunt and Andrea Yarrell, and two young children, 23-month-old Jordan Hunt and 5-month-old Charlii Daye-Yarrell, would be shot to death.

Four men, including the alleged gunman, Ronald Davis, were arrested and later convicted.

Davis received 245 years after he was found guilty of murder and other charges.

A vigil will be held Friday afternoon at Crown Hill Cemetery to remember the victims.