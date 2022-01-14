Watch
14 years ago: Hovey Street murders shocked Indianapolis

AJ Mast/AP
Ronald Davis, center, a suspect in the slaying of two mothers and their children, goes to court for a hearing in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty in the Jan. 14, 2008 Hovey Street quadruple murders. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Four Killed
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 13:14:20-05

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been 14 years since one of the most ghastly killings in Indianapolis history.

On Jan. 14, 2008, two men who thought they would find money and 50 pounds of marijuana broke into a house in the 3200 block of Hovey Street on the city’s northeast side.

Two 24-year-old women, Gina Hunt and Andrea Yarrell, and two young children, 23-month-old Jordan Hunt and 5-month-old Charlii Daye-Yarrell, would be shot to death.

Four men, including the alleged gunman, Ronald Davis, were arrested and later convicted.

Davis received 245 years after he was found guilty of murder and other charges.

A vigil will be held Friday afternoon at Crown Hill Cemetery to remember the victims.

