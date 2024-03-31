Watch Now
15-year-old arrested for role in shooting at east side Indianapolis hotel

Posted at 6:26 PM, Mar 31, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old has been arrested for his role in a shooting at a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the Budget 8 Inn, located at 6850 E. 21st St., on reports of a person shot at 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was said to be awake and breathing.

According to IMPD, a 15-year-old male was arrested in connection with this incident.

He faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm by a minor.

