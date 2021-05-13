15-year-old arrested in 14-year-old's shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the April shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred on March 10 in the 4000 block of E. 34th St. IMPD officers were called to a home for a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Ke'Sean Jones was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children where he later died from his injuries.

On April 27, IMPD officers arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for his role in Jones' death. The Marion County Prosecutor has preliminarily charged that teen with reckless homicide.

Because of the suspect's age, his identity will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this or any crime should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

