15-year-old arrested in connection to bomb threat at Peru High School

Police lights
Posted at 6:45 PM, Dec 17, 2021
PERU — A 15-year-old Peru High School student was arrested Friday after officials discovered a note indicating that a bomb was inside the building.

Peru Police say officers were already in the building due to heightened security. The building was evacuated as police investigated and no explosives were located.

"At no time were any students or faculty in any danger," police said in a news release.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with two counts of intimidation and one count of false reporting. They were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

