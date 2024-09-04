15-year-old arrested in connection with Beech Grove shooting that injured 16-year-old

BEECH GROVE — A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another teenager in Beech Grove over Labor Day weekend.
On Sunday, Sept. 1, Beech Grove Police Department officers located a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot injury in the 200 block of South 9th Avenue.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is recovering from his wounds after surgery, the department said.
On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Beech Grove Police executed a search warrant at a residence near where the victim was found. While searching the house, a firearm was recovered, and a 15-year-old was arrested.
The suspect was charged with the following:
- Dangerous Possession of Firearm by a Juvenile
- Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon
- Battery with a Deadly Weapon
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or email crimetips@beechgrove.com.
