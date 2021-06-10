15-year-old girl shot and killed at intersection in Carlisle

CARLISLE — A 15-year-old girl was shot to death early Thursday morning in Sullivan County, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood Streets in Carlisle, near Carlisle Elementary & Jr High School, at midnight on reports of "multiple gunshots being fired." Police arrived to find a shooting victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was first transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis, where she later died.

The shooting victim was identified as 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.

According to ISP, a preliminary investigation indicates that a large gathering of two groups occurred at the intersection at the time of the shooting. Police say a person on the opposing side of Wilson pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking her.

ISP believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This remains an active investigation at the time of this report.