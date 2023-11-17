15-year-old charged as adult in shooting death of KIPP Indy High School student

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old is being charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting death of KIPP Indy Legacy High School student Devin Gilbert III outside of the school.

The juvenile is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court this morning, where he will be read his charges. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, a waiver motion has been filed with the Court.

That waiver is to request the juvenile court hand over the case to adult court.

Following Friday morning's hearing, a waiver hearing will be set to determine if the 15-year-old should be tried in juvenile or adult court.

The homicide occurred on Friday, Nov. 3. On that day, officers responded to the 2200 block of Ralston Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Officers found Gilbert III suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died.

After a brief pursuit, the 15-year-old man was arrested near the school.