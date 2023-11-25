15-year-old dies in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON — A teenager has died after being shot in Anderson on Friday evening.

Anderson Police were notified of a gunshot victim at St. Vincent ER, located in the 2000 block of Jackson Street.

The 15-year-old victim was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to the hospital.

According to police, the juvenile male was dropped off at the hospital following the shooting.

No additional information was provided but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Courtney Ginder at 765-648-6734 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).