INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting early Friday on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 10 block of Jefferson Avenue, just north of East Washington Street.

Officers responding to the scene found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported her to an area hospital in critical condition.

Information about possible suspects or what led to the shooting was not available.