15-year-old shot, killed outside Muncie apartment complex

MUNCIE — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie Wednesday night, marking the city's first homicide of 2024.

According to Muncie police, a call came into dispatch around 10 p.m. on a "subject in a bush". They located the teen near the main office of Creekside Apartments shortly after.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Ball Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was later flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he died.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Muncie police detectives at 765-747-4867, or police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines