16-year-old arrested after carjacking, robbing rideshare driver on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is currently jailed in Marion County after he allegedly carjacked and robbed a rideshare driver.

According to a release by IMPD, officers were called to the 3200 block of N. California Street on a report of an armed carjacking. This is on the south side of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Upon arrival, officers met with the a rideshare driver, who claimed three men entered his vehicle at a pickup location and then pointed guns at him.

Using license plate reader cameras, IMPD located the vehicle two hours later in the 6200 block of Allisonville Road.

The suspect led police on a vehicle pursuit before stopping in the 4000 block of N. Keystone Avenue.

One person stayed in the vehicle while multiple others led fled on foot. A 16-year-old was later caught by an IMPD K-9 and was found to be in possession of a handgun.

The 16-year-old was arrested for Armed Robbery, Dangerous Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Law Enforcement.