16-year-old boy shot, killed on Indy's southwest side; His family urges gun safety

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is searching for answers while also urging people to be responsible gun owners after the death of a 16-year-old boy.

“Still just a kid, just 20 days from his 17th birthday,” Jonathan Montoya said.

Police say 16-year-old Alejandro Romero Montoya was shot on Sunday morning on Indy’s southwest side.

“It’s been a tough couple of days. Hearing everybody come together and just tell stories about his silly antics, about his bright smile is where we’re finding strength right now,” Montoya said.

Provided by family

The family says Alejandro was at a gathering with friends when the gun went off. They say he was pronounced dead this morning.

“Gun safety training, keep them locked away, listen to your parents,” Montoya told WRTV.

Attorney Guy Relford, who specializes in Second Amendment rights, is sounding the alarm about the importance of gun safety.

“Not accessible doesn’t mean hidden in your underwear drawer, it doesn’t mean on the top shelf of your closet, it means locked away. It means if someone knows where it is, they can’t get to it,” Relford said.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation at this time.

Alejandro's family says they have started the organ donation process.