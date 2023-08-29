16-year-old charged as adult for Aug. 23 fatal shooting of masked man on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old male is being charged as an adult after fatally shooting a masked man that was found searching through his mother's vehicle on Indy's west side.

According to IMPD, 18-year-old Terry Ross. was shot the morning of August 23 in the 7100 block of Pluto Drive. The victim was initially considered to be critically injured, but later died.

On Tuesday, WRTV obtained court documents from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office that show a 16-year-old Gabriel Hernandez is being charged with murder for the incident.

According to the documents, on the day of the shooting, IMPD detectives arrested Hernandez after he confessed to shooting the victim.

Hernandez told detectives that his mother called him to her room. "My mom got cameras, I checked. Dude got a ski mask, hoodie checking every car in the neighborhood…he’s white, white as hell,” Hernandez said according to court documents.

Detectives also spoke with Hernandez's mother, who told them she was woken up by the Ring camera and was scared.

Court documents state Hernandez then reportedly went to his mother's room and retrieved a gun.

"He shoot two, two times I think,” the mother told police.

Detectives were able to view the camera footage. According to court documents, they observed a white male who appeared to be the victim. He was wearing a black mask and entered the vehicle parked in the driveway, searching through the compartments.

Surveillance video from neighbors was also viewed by detectives. This video showed the victim also attempted to enter or entering other vehicles in the neighborhood.

According to court documents, additional video from the ring camera showed that while the masked man was searching the vehicle someone activated the car alarm.

The man is seen exiting the car. As he approaches the end of the driveway with his back turned to the house, a gunshot is heard. The man begins to run west and another shot is fired.

He continues west though the neighbors yard and out of camera view, where he was later located by police.

"At no time was the victim observed trying to enter a residence nor did he appear to be armed during this incident," detectives stated in the court documents.

16-year-old Gabriel Hernandez is being charged with 1 count of murder and 1 count of dangerous possession of a firearm.