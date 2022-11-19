16-year-old dead after south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old has died following a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek E. Drive on the city's south side. There they located the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the male to a local hospital in critical condition. Despite life-saving techniques, he was pronounced deceased within hours of arriving at the hospital.

This was the first of three shooting incidents in Indianapolis Friday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of S. Holt Road on the city's southwest side. A person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries from this scene.

Just after 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place on the city's east side. Two people were transported from this location with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting on Turtle Creek E. Drive should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@indy.gov.