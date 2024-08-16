Watch Now
16-year-old girl arrested following police chase on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old girl was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a chase on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers pursued the car after learning it was reported stolen out of Speedway.

The car was also tied to an armed robbery in Zionsville recently.

Police say the chase lasted only around 10 minutes and was terminated near the intersection of E. Washington Street and Gibson Avenue. This is between the I-465 Washington Street exit and Post Road.

According to a police report, the teen facing a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement currently.

