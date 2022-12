ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson.

Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, but police are talking to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brett Webb with the Anderson Police Department at 765.648.6731 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).