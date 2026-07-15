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16-year-old injured in shooting on Indy's north side

police lights on impd police car wrtv file.jpg
WRTV
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was found shot on Indy’s north side Wednesday morning.

Online police reports show the call for a person shot came in in the 900 block of East 64th Street around 7:23 a.m. That’s in the Meridian-Kessler area, just west of the Monon Trail.

When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering a gunshot wound.

IMPD says he was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Officials also noted the teen has been “uncooperative” with investigators at the scene.

Police later said the shooting was accidental and "self-inflicted."