17-year-old arrested for critical injury shooting near Keystone at the Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one person in critical condition near Keystone at the Crossing.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at Preserve on Allisonville Townhomes around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officer located a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

IMPD detectives said they detained one person at the scene.

After consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, the 17-year-old male was arrested.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

There is no additional information at this time.