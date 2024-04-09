17-year-old arrested in connection with downtown mass shooting that injured 7

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, IMPD announced the arrest of 17-year-old King Dennis in connection with a shooting that injured seven preteens and teens between the ages of 12-16.

The shooting, which occurred on March 30 at the intersection of Illinois and Maryland streets downtown, sent seven juveniles to local hospitals.

WATCH | Communities, officials react to 7 teens shot in Indy

Community, officials react to 7 teens shot in Indianapolis

On April 5, IMPD says they arrested King on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm. Those charges were formally filed by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office

“The defendant’s criminal history, the alleged conduct, and Indiana statute require this individual to face felony charges as an adult,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “I want to thank the investigators for getting us to this point, but this is the first step— as this matter remains under investigation. We will continue to pursue leads and information until everyone involved is held accountable for their actions.”

In addition to the charges, the state filed a motion for greater than standard bond, and a stay away order prohibiting this individual, upon release, from entering a six-block radius from where this incident occurred.

As they continue to examine surveillance footage, IMPD is continuing to ask anyone with information to call Detective Michal Dinnsen in the IMPD Aggregated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.