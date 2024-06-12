17-year-old charged as an adult for shooting, killing 15-year-old at Halloween party last year

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old has been arrested for his alleged role in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old at a Halloween party in October 2023 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers responded to the 2100 block of North Emerson Avenue on reports of a person shot just before 2 a.m. on October 21, 2023.

Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Edwin Simon-Osorio suffering from a gunshot injury inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, witnesses who were at a house party in the area that night say the 17-year-old, identified as Alan Peregrino, was pointing two guns at people. Simon-Osorio told him to put the guns away.

When Peregrino went outside, a witness said he fired “several” shots into the air as everyone ran. The witness then got into his car to leave.

As Simon-Osorio was trying to get into the witness’ car, one more shot was fired, according to court documents. Simon-Osorio got into the car and said he had been shot.

IMPD officers responded to a carjacking involving the suspect a few blocks away a short time after the shooting. Peregrino reportedly crashed a stolen car near his house and was waving a gun in the air.

Police recovered a 9mm Glock 17 with an extended magazine from the suspect. On December 22, 2023, detectives matched Peregrino’s gun to bullet casings found at the scene.

Peregrino has been charged as an adult with the following:

