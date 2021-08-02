17-year-old charged with killing, robbing Lyft driver in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with killing and robbing a Lyft driver in early July, police said.

Jahion Jarrett was arrested July 27 for allegedly killing 45-year-old Hurts Presendieu on July 8, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Jarrett as an adult with two counts of murder, along with one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement and dangerous possession of a firearm, according to online court records.

IMPD officers responded to the 9400 block of East 25th Street around 7 p.m. July 9 on a report of an unresponsive person. Police found Presendieu's body behind an outbuilding on the property of a church, court documents said.

Medics pronounced Presendieu dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents, the pastor of the church provided detectives with access to security video, which showed someone in a gray Nissan Rogue dumping his body behind the building at 9:42 p.m. July 8. The vehicle matched one Presendieu drove for Lyft.

An officer with the Cumberland Police Department attempted to stop the Nissan Rogue at 3:41 a.m. July 12 in the 900 block of Muessing Street. Documents said the driver initially stopped, but then took off and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when the driver of the SUV crashed near East Washington Street and Shadeland Avenue. Police took Jarret and two other teens into custody following the crash.

Detectives served a search warrant on the Nissan Rogue, which had blood splattered throughout the interior of the vehicle, court documents said.

Jarrett was on probation at the time of the crash and wore an ankle bracelet. Detectives traced his locations between July 6-14 and found matches between his location and Presendieu's final Lyft records, the documents said.

Police interviewed Jarrett's girlfriend, whose address was linked to the Lyft account. She said she allowed Jarrett to use her account, and he then texted her and told her the ride was going to be a "lick," which is slang for committing a robbery, which she tried to tell him not to do, court documents said.

The girl told detectives Jarrett later called her with a Facetime video call while he was driving the car and said he had to take care of some business. He then told her "that he shot the Lyft driver in the head and then went to an area near a church," court documents said.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.